Josephine County investigators seize & destroy 14,000 marijuana plants

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Two people were arrested after a pair of marijuana busts in Josephine County.

Police said on July 6, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team executed search warrants at marijuana grows in the 1300 block of Frontage Road and the 80 block of Speaker Road in Wolf Creek.

During the searches, investigators seized and destroyed 14,000 marijuana plants that were inside multiple greenhouses and indoor grow facilities.

Additionally, 7,000 pounds of processed marijuana was located in an outbuilding.

58-year-old Chen Fengzhi and 41-year-old Liang Zhao were taken into custody and lodged at the Josephine County Jail for unlawful manufacturing of marijuana and unlawful possession of marijuana.

The investigation is ongoing.