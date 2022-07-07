New wildfire detection camera added in Southern Oregon

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – A new fire detection camera has been put to work on Bryant Mountain near Malin.

The Bureau of Land Management’s Lakeview District is partnering up with the University of Oregon and the University of Nevada.

This is the third camera installed by that team in the district.

BLM said the new Bryant Mountain camera will help protect Southern Oregon’s landscape and communities.

It’s all part of the 700-camera network called ALERTWildfire that keeps an eye out for potential fires throughout Oregon.

To check out any of those camera feeds, you can visit http://www.alertwildfire.org