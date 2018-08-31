Josephine County Jail capacity update

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel is updating citizens about the county’s jail capacity.
A levy providing funds for increased jail operations passed in May 2017. Since then, the sheriff’s office has brought on 16 correctional deputies, who are either being trained or officially hired. Seven more positions are waiting to be filled.
Sheriff Daniel said the capacity at the jail after September 1, 2018 will be 185, as promised in the levy.
In addition, the sheriff’s office said they’ve been able to increase the duration of patrol service by two hours thanks to newly-hired deputies.
“It is a positive time for the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office,” Daniel wrote. “It remains our mission to increase both trust and transparency of the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. On behalf
of all Sheriff’s Office employees, thank you for your patience in attaining these goals/promises and it is an honor to serve you.”