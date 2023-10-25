Josephine County man arrested for sexual abuse of child at Caveman Bowl

Posted by Taylar Ansures October 25, 2023

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass Police say a suspect was arrested Friday after reports came in of sexual abuse of a young child at Caveman Bowl.

According to police, Edward Benavente, 78, was arrested for sexual abuse of a minor under 12 years old and two counts of purchasing sex with a minor.  Benavente was booked into Josephine County Jail on Tuesday.

Police say anyone with information about the investigation or any more victims is asked to call Grants Pass Police at 541-450-6260 and reference case 23-44691.

Taylar Ansures
