Josephine County Right to Life holds “March for Life” in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – An annual “March for life” event, hosted by Josephine County Right to Life, was held in Grants Pass Sunday.

Participants met at the Josephine County courthouse at 1 p.m.

The march culminated with a rally held at Riverside Park.

Music, prayer, and messages from local and state representatives were given, as well as a sanctity of life proclamation by the Josephine County board of commissioners.

Josephine County Right to Life hosts the event every year as part of their mission to end legal abortions.

