Rogue Valley Chorale Association Exec. Director Brad Nelson on RVCA Future

MEDFORD, Ore. — Longtime musician and teacher Lynn Sjolund passed away a week ago.

The Rogue Valley Chorale Association is celebrating his life and impact on the organization.

Rogue Valley Chorale Association Executive Director Brad Nelson joined Sunrise this morning to talk about what Lynn did for Southern Oregon and what the Rogue Valley Chorale Association is doing moving forward.

In addition to talking about the impact the Sjolunds have had on Southern Oregon Music and Arts, Brad mentioned that the Rogue Valley Chorale and the Rogue Valley Youth Chorus both have upcoming concerts.

The next Rogue Valley Youth Chorus concert, “Here Comes the Sun” is May 18 at 2 pm at the Lynn Sjolund Auditorium at North Medford High School.

The next Rogue Valley Chorale concert is the “2nd Annual Hops and Pops” event at Grizzly Peak Winery on June 14 and 15 at 7 pm.

For more information, watch the interview above or visit www.roguevalleychorale.org.

