Josephine County SAR trains volunteers on disaster evacuation

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.– As we get deeper into wildfire season law enforcement in Josephine County are getting their volunteers extra training.
At Idlewild Drive in Cave Junction Saturday morning, Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue Division along with Illinois Valley Fire Department CERT and Josephine County Emergency Management held a joint live training on disaster evacuation.
The training, meant as a way to help volunteers, walked them through the process of door to door contact and providing concise notification in the event a disaster had occurred. It was also meant as a chance to help educate residents about evacuation notices such as “Be Ready, Be Set, Go.”
“You can talk about this kind of stuff in a classroom all the time but until you actually go out and do it in a neighborhood you really don’t get to practice and hone those skills,” said Deputy Sheriff Cory Krauss, Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office ask that residents in both Jackson and Josephine County sign up for their prospective county’s Citizen Alert system, citing there is no guarantee someone will always be able to deliver an in person notice of a disaster.
To find out more about Josephine County’s Citizen Alert programs you can visit www.rvem.org.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.