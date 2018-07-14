Superhero 5K run raises funds for kids with cancer

MEDFORD, Ore. — One local charity group held a Superhero 5K fun run in Medford Saturday.
Kids and adults of all ages came out to participate in the 3.1 mile race.
The local charity group, Gamerosity, sponsored the event. It raises funds for kids with cancer.
Runners and walkers dressed up in their favorite superhero costumes. Organizers say it’s a fun way to raise money while having a little fun.
“There’s also another element of value where they understand a community came together for them specifically because we care about them. There’s something about when your stuck in a hospital knowing that people care about you, people remember you, that’s really important throughout the childhood cancer process,” said executive director Manny Munoz of Gamerosity.
The event was created by University of Oregon student Kaleigh Hollingsworth, a North Medford High School graduate.
All proceeds will go towards Oregon families impacted by childhood cancer. The group says they hope to inspire others to make a difference and donate.