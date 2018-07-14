Community skate park cleanup, removes graffiti and vandalism

ASHLAND, Ore.– A community skate park in Ashland received a face-lift this morning after Ashland city departments described seeing an increase of vandalism and graffiti.
The community skate park on Water Street was closed this morning as Ashland Police officers, Public Works, and Parks and Recreation employees went to work repainting and repairing vandalized pieces. From benches to the water fountain, volunteers helped remove stickers and paint over pieces of graffiti, some involving lewd imagery of genitalia as Ashland Police described it.
According to the department, staying on top of the vandalism and graffiti is important as to not encourage the spread to other portions of the city.
“Some maybe feel empowered or emboldened to just continue to damage the park, which we don’t want to do,” said Deputy Chief Warren Hensman. “We want to give the park a clean fresh look and just make it more appealing and more inviting for the community.”
Ashland Police said it’s also a great way for the different city departments to work together.
Hensman said he understands that some graffiti can be considered artistic and he is happy to speak with members of the community to find a way to develop a compromise to promote creativity all while ensuring it doesn’t vandalize local public areas.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.