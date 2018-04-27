Judge: Cosby to remain at Pennsylvania home, fitted with GPS

NORRISTOWN, Penn. (CNN) – Bill Cosby will be confined to his home near Philadelphia for the time being.
His bail order released on Friday also says he must wear a GPS monitor. But he will occasionally be allowed to travel within five Pennsylvania counties to see his doctors and attorneys.
Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault Thursday.
Former Temple University employee Andrea Constand said he drugged and assaulted her at his home in 2004.
Cosby’s sentencing hearing hasn’t been scheduled yet.
The 80-year-old comedian could get up to ten years in prison on each of the three counts.