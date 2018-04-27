Local business helping foster kids

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A locally-owned business is turning profit into charity and helping kids in need.
The owners of Ez Sleep Mattress have teamed up with “Our Foster Kids” of Grants Pass to provide foster kids in Southern Oregon with mattresses when they may have nothing to call their own.
Ez Sleep Mattress store owner Mark Reeves said, “We need to try and make it easier as a transition for them, they have a lot going on in their lives so it’s nice to have a comfy bed to sleep on.”
For every king or queen mattress sold at Ez Sleep over the next three months, one twin mattress will be donated to the non-profit.
Ez sleep has locations in Central Point, Klamath Falls and Grants Pass.