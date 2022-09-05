Judge grants Trump request for ‘special master’

(CNN) There was a big win in federal court for former President Donald Trump.

A judge granted Trump’s request to appoint a “special master” in the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.

A special master is a third-party attorney from outside the government tasked with reviewing materials that agents seized from Trump’s Florida home last month.

Trump’s lawyers argued they did not trust the Department of Justice to keep privileged materials out of its ongoing criminal investigation.

The privileged materials include documents Trump could claim have attorney-client privilege or executive privilege.

The judge noted there have been at least two instances where investigators may have come across potentially privileged material.

The appointment means the DOJ will have to pause its review of the seized documents until the special master’s review is completed.

Both sides have until Friday to submit a list of potential candidates for the position.

Federal prosecutors are expected to appeal the decision.