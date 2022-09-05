Scammers pose as lottery winner

There’s a scam circulating, and it involves a former lottery winner.

Multiple people claim they received texts that a lottery winner randomly selected them to receive thousands of dollars. That is a scam.

Scammers are posing as someone working for Scott Godfrey, the man who bought the winning Powerball ticket for the drawing worth nearly $700 million in Morro Bay, California.

According to KSBY in California, Godfrey has made it clear he has given money away to help charitable organizations addressing hunger and homelessness, but he is not giving money away to individuals.

If you get a text like this, California lottery officials say do not respond and do not click on links in unsolicited texts or emails.

As police say, if it sounds too good to be true it probably is.

Read more at https://bit.ly/3RczJNn