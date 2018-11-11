Junior competitors cook up a storm at Ashland Culinary Festival

ASHLAND, Ore.– The 12 annual Ashland Culinary Festival is heating up as the third day of competitions were underway at the Ashland Hills and Hotel Suites Saturday.
While the main chef competition is taking place on Saturday and Sunday, this year also marked the third annual Mixology competition involving 12 local bartenders from the region. That competition wrapped up on Friday.
Kicking off the chef competition, pairs of junior chefs from four local high schools came out to compete early Saturday and showcased their skillsets picked up from school and home. The schools competing this year were Ashland, Grants Pass, North and South Medford.
Over the four days, guests are also treated to samples from over 30 artisan restaurants, artisans and wineries from the region. Tickets are still available for the final of the chef competition on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.