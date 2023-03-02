Man headed to prison for violent robberies of marijuana grows in S. Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man from Wilsonville is going to prison for orchestrating violent robberies of marijuana growers in Southern Oregon.

Court documents state that 33-year-old Shannon Christopher Harrop and his accomplices carried out four violent robberies between September 2019 and April 2020.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, robbers would handcuff their victims at gunpoint and steal various items, including cash and marijuana.

Overall, Harrop was connected to robberies in Medford, Eagle Point, Applegate, and Josephine County.

After Harrop was arrested, he pleaded guilty to conspiring to interfere and interfering with commerce by robbery and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Seven of Harrop’s accomplices have pleaded guilty and six have been sentenced.

On March 2, 2023, prosecutors said Harrop was sentenced to 13.5 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $26,040 in restitution.

