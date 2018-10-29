‘Justice for Jarred’ march enters fifth year with no new leads

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.– Tuesday will mark five years since a Cave Junction resident was killed in a hit and run. While the case remains unsolved family and friends of Jarred Houston marched the Sunday before to remind community members that justice still needs to be served.
“We’re kind of reminded how many people love Jarred and cared about Jarred and you know it’s nice to see,” said Sarah Houston, Jarred’s older sister. She described how great it was to still see people coming out to the marches.
Ever since Houston and another man, 41-year-old Robert Calvin, were both killed in the hit and run on October 30, 2013, Houston’s family and friends have held a march each year to keep his memory in the mind of the community.
“I used to think we’d do it every year until we got justice but I think we’ll do it every year too just to kind of keep his memory alive,” said Sarah. “Life goes by fast and you kind of find yourself not honoring him as much as we would like to and I think this is a great way to do it.”
That doesn’t mean they’ve given up on finding justice for Jarred, they’re just now focusing on not losing the memories of a loved one.
“Jarred was a really caring, kind person and always wanted you to feel loved and warm,” said Courtney Evans, a family friend. “That’s why we do this march every year is to live his memory out here and seek justice for him.”
Words like carefree, goofball and loving were all used to describe Jarred. Those words a part of the reason why his family and friends march every year.
“It just brings back the thought of him and that’s what we’re getting at,” said Jarred’s older brother Daniel.
But as time keeps moving forward, memories become the most cherished item.
“I’m trying to live more like he did,” said Sarah. “When I feel myself getting uptight I think about the way Jarred lived and I try to be more like him. My little brother.”
According to Oregon State Police, they’ve received calls recently regarding the hit and run but unfortunately has only revealed similar information from the original investigation. If you have any information you are urged to call OSP.
