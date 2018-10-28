Hundreds attend Open Farm Day at Sanctuary One

More than 1,200 people registered for this years event.
Kids and adults got to take a walking tour of the farm where they could enjoy different activities and learn about some of the animals.
“Connecting with animals, connecting with the earth, and finding value and intrinsic value in themselves as well our community – we’re here for them,” said Megan Flowers, Executive Director of Sanctuary One.
Flowers said Saturday’s event is just one of many that they put on throughout the year.
“Most people know us as an animal rescue but we are more than just that. The food we donate through our partnership with ACCESS and our learning garden on the farm as well as our partnership with Maslow. We really are a multi-level sanctuary,” said Flowers.
To find out more information on future events and projects, click here.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. Rayvan loves hearing and reporting great stories.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email with story ideas, or if you just want to say “hi.”