Karuk Tribe receiving $3 million in federal funds to increase wildfire resiliency

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California Office of Emergency Services is distributing millions of dollars to reduce long-term damages to tribal land from wildfires.

Nearly two years ago, over 150,000 acres of Karuk lands and close to 200 homes were destroyed in the Slater Fire.

Now, the Karuk Tribe of Northern California will get $3 million in federal funding to increase wildfire resiliency. Another $1 million is coming from the tribal government.

“We are providing a proactive investment in community resilience, ensuring the Karuk people have the resources they need to be prepared for wildfires,” said Ryan Buras, Deputy Director of Recovery Operations at Cal OES. “This funding will help reduce continual losses in the state’s second-largest Tribal community that already has suffered from too much wildfire destruction.”

The funds will be used to clear vegetation, create defensible space, and help protect people and property from another devastating event.