WATCH: Biden speaks after meeting with families of Buffalo mass shooting victims

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff May 17, 2022

Watch as President Biden delivers remarks after visiting a memorial for the victims of the Buffalo mass shooting and visiting their families, law enforcement and community leaders.

» Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC

» Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Skip to content