Kavanaugh in the spotlight

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President Trump’s Supreme Court pick, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, was escorted by Vice President Pence to meet with top Republicans Chuck Grassley and Mitch Mcconnell Tuesday.
It was the first in a series of Senate sit-downs to attempt to get support from the necessary 51 senators to be confirmed.
A tough road lies ahead, as Kavanaugh has to win over moderate Republicans Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, both of whom supported his lower court appointment, but now, it could be a different story.
After 12 years on the bench, Kavanaugh has a lengthy paper trail of decisions and writings that are certain to come under scrutiny, including his views on abortion rights and his opposition to allowing a teenage immigrant to get an abortion.
“You see time and time again a pattern where I don’t see this spark of independence. I see someone who is very conservative,” said Senator Klobuchar.
Democrats slammed Kavanaugh on everything from gun control to health care and zeroed in on an article from Kavanaugh suggesting Congress change the law to prevent a sitting president from facing prosecution.
“He chose the candidate who he thought would best protect him from the Mueller investigation,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
