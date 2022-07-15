Kayaker drown in the Rogue River

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A kayaker drowned in the Rogue River Thursday.

On the afternoon of July 14, 2022, a 49-year-old California man was rafting the Rogue River on an inflatable kayak when it overturned, sending him into the water in the Shady Cove area.

Fellow rafters tried to throw him a life jacket, but they were unsuccessful.

Eventually, search and rescue crews discovered the man downriver and performed CPR. However, after being taken to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said, “JCSO would like to remind everyone that during summertime the river is swift and cold. Please remember to always wear your life jacket.”