Kelly Shelter re-opens to serve area homeless

MEDFORD, Ore. — For the second year, a local church is transforming into a warming shelter for the homeless.
The Kelly Shelter inside the First United Methodist Church in Medford is once again providing area homeless with a warm place to lay their head at night.
This year they have a new strategy, people wanting to stay at the shelter have to fill out an application and be approved. The hope is that the services they receive during their stay will help them get back on their feet.
“I really would like to get a job and a stable house and I don’t know what would be better first. Y’know, I mean trying to go to a job without a home is hard, but then not having a job to get a home is just as hard,” described Anita Masters, while waiting for the shelter doors to open.
“The overall goal is not just to address having a bed for the night, but how can we help you — this is only for three months, what’s going to happen when our doors close in three months? We don’t want to see people being in the same situation that they were when they walked through the doors,” explained Heather Hassett with Rogue Retreat.
A day shelter is also being provided where a case manager from Rogue Retreat can help with peoples’ needs.
La Clinica has also teamed up to provide medical checkups and other services.
The Kelly Shelter is open until March 31st.