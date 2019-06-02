Kid Time! unveils new home in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore.– Kid Time! Children’s Museum unveiled it’s new home today in downtown Medford.
After 14 years, the organization moved into its permanent residence at the Historic Carnegie Building. The group also unveiled its new name as The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon.
Serving nearly 100,000 visitors per year, the children’s museum is excited for all of its new programs and events it will be able to offer.
“It’s wonderful. We’ll be able to offer things not just for early childhood but families of all ages,” said Sunny Spicer, executive director. “We’re also going to be incorporating things for grownups too. We’ll have an event space, we’ll have things year around.”
The organization worked with the City of Medford to be able to use the Carnegie building. The city leased it to them for $1 a year for 50 years.
