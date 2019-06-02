Home
“Floatopia” event brings added patrols to Emigrant Lake

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is stepping up patrols at Emigrant Lake this weekend in response to “Floatopia”.

The event is an unsanctioned end-of-the-year party with college students and others.

Deputies were assigned to marine patrol and traffic patrol to ensure safety for users of the county park.

In 2018, the department responded to multiple incidents at the event. The sheriff’s office said there were alcohol and drug use, impaired boating and driving, motor vehicle crashes, and a lengthy vehicle pursuit that involved several law enforcement agencies.

“We’re basically here as a resource to them,” said JCSO Sergeant Scott Waldon.  “It’s to prevent anything bad from happening to anybody and just making sure everybody is being safe and responsible.”

The Parks Department allowed the use of ride-share services in the park to help prevent impaired driving.

