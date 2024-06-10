Kids Super Heroes Safety Camp coming to Central Point in July

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Fire District 3, Central Point Parks and Recreation, and Central Point Police Department are teaming up to put on a special summer camp.

The Super Heroes Safety Camp is for kids ages 9 to 11. The camp runs July 1 through July 3 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

During the camp, kids will learn important skills, such as how to call 911, perform CPR, stay safe while walking, and spot dangers. These skills will come in handy while babysitting, staying home alone, or riding bikes.

It costs just $10, but spots are expected to fill up. The camp will take place at Fire District 3 Scenic Station at 1909 Scenic Aveune.

To register, head to the Central Point Parks and Recreation webpage.

