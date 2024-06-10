Hanley Farm to host 1920s Summer Garden Party

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Hanley Farm is traveling back in time over 100 years for its upcoming Summer Garden Party.

On June 20, attendees are invited to don their best 1920s attire to usher in summer with live music, good food and drinks, and great company.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hanley Farm on Hanley Road in Central Point with the Bathtub Gin Serenaders set to take the stage at 6 p.m.

The band is known for its pre-WWII hot jazz and early blues playing a collection of American classics and original tunes inspired by the era.

Tickets are $20 per person and include a tour of the historic Hanley house and a self-guided tour of the garden exhibit.

For more information or to purchase tickets, head to the SOHS Hanley Farm website.

