“Kindergarten Launch” season kicks off

MEDFORD, Ore. – For parents of kids who are ready for their very first day of school, now is the time to start preparing with “Kindergarten Launch.”
Numerous school districts across the Rogue Valley are organizing launch events to encourage parents to be ready for their child’s first day of kindergarten.
“It’s important that families attend Kindergarten Launch so that they can connect with their neighborhood school,” said Medford’s Director of Elementary Student Achievement Jeanne Grazioli. “Families will learn about the school and gain valuable information on how to help their children prepare.”
At Kindergarten Launch, parents will be able to register their children for school and meet staff members, all while having a chance to get questions answered about preparing for the first day of school.
“We want to get to know our kindergarten students and families before school begins, and begin to engage them in activities and events at the school,” Grazioli said.
Parents are asked to bring their child’s immunization record, birth certificate and proof of address.
If your child will be 5 years old by September 1, 2019, you may want to attend your local Kindergarten Launch. The following is a partial list of dates and times for districts across the Rogue Valley:
- Medford School District (locations vary): March 6, 4-6 p.m.
- Grants Pass School District (locations vary): March 7, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Sams Valley Elementary School: March 7 at 5:30 p.m.
- Talent Elementary School: April 23 from 3-6 p.m.
- Orchard Hill Elementary School: April 24, 3:30-6:00 p.m.
- Phoenix Elementary School: April 25, 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.
- Klamath Falls School District: May 9 at 6:00 p.m.
- Ashland School District: register online: http://ashland.k12.or.us/Page.asp?NavID=3075