Kingsley Field’s 173rd Fighter Wing to conduct Memorial Day flyovers

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – F-15 Eagle fighter jets from Kingsley Field will take to the skies for Memorial Day ceremonies across the region.
Pilots with the 173rd Fighter Wing will take off from the Oregon Air National Guard base Monday morning and will flyover various locations throughout Southern Oregon. Jets will be traveling at 400 mph and will be approximately 1,000 feet off the ground.
Flights may be canceled or changed dependent on weather or operational contingencies.
The F-15s will begin at Veterans Memorial Plaza in Springfield at 10 a.m. with their last flight over Riverside Park in Grants Pass at 11:45 a.m.
See the full schedule below:
- 10:00 a.m. Veterans Memorial Plaza – Springfield
- 10:10 a.m. Reedsport Masonic Cemetery – Reedsport
- 10:20 a.m. Gold Beach Veteran’s Memorial – Gold Beach
- 10:25 a.m. Port of Brookings-Harbor – Brookings
- 10:50 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park – Klamath Falls
- 11:00 a.m. Eagle Point National Cemetery – Eagle Point
- 11:05 a.m. Hillcrest Memorial Park – Medford
- 11:15 a.m. Roseburg National Cemetery – Roseburg
- 11:20 a.m. Roseburg Memorial Gardens – Roseburg
- 11:45 a.m. Riverside Park – Grants Pass
According to the 173rd Fighter Wing, Kingsley Field “is home to the sole F-15C pilot training facility for the United States Air Force.”
© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.