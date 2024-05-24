Kingsley Field’s 173rd Fighter Wing to conduct Memorial Day flyovers

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – F-15 Eagle fighter jets from Kingsley Field will take to the skies for Memorial Day ceremonies across the region.

Pilots with the 173rd Fighter Wing will take off from the Oregon Air National Guard base Monday morning and will flyover various locations throughout Southern Oregon. Jets will be traveling at 400 mph and will be approximately 1,000 feet off the ground.

Flights may be canceled or changed dependent on weather or operational contingencies.

The F-15s will begin at Veterans Memorial Plaza in Springfield at 10 a.m. with their last flight over Riverside Park in Grants Pass at 11:45 a.m.

See the full schedule below:

10:00 a.m. Veterans Memorial Plaza – Springfield

10:10 a.m. Reedsport Masonic Cemetery – Reedsport

10:20 a.m. Gold Beach Veteran’s Memorial – Gold Beach

10:25 a.m. Port of Brookings-Harbor – Brookings

10:50 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park – Klamath Falls

11:00 a.m. Eagle Point National Cemetery – Eagle Point

11:05 a.m. Hillcrest Memorial Park – Medford

11:15 a.m. Roseburg National Cemetery – Roseburg

11:20 a.m. Roseburg Memorial Gardens – Roseburg

11:45 a.m. Riverside Park – Grants Pass

According to the 173rd Fighter Wing, Kingsley Field “is home to the sole F-15C pilot training facility for the United States Air Force.”

