Dutch Bros raises $2.5M to help cure ALS during annual Drink One for Dane

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Dutch Bros and its customers raised $2.5 million during the company’s annual Drink One for Dane fundraiser earlier this month.

On May 17 coffee and tea lovers who stopped by their local Dutch Bros helped support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. For every drink sold that day, the Dutch Bros Foundation made a donation to MDA.

“Drink One for Dane wouldn’t be possible without the overwhelming support from our customers every year,” said Christine Barone, chief executive officer at Dutch Bros. “We’re honored to make a difference in supporting all of the work the Muscular Dystrophy Association does and continues to do.”

The Muscular Dystrophy Association aims to help find a cure for ALS. According to a press release it is the leading non-profit in ALS research, care, advocacy, and education.

“Drink One for Dane is an incredible example of how purpose-driven brands can make a tangible impact on the mission of Muscular Dystrophy Association to end ALS,” said Morgan Roth, chief marketing officer, Muscular Dystrophy Association. “The enthusiastic support of Dutch Bros’ customers and crews, gives our community hope and determination. This donation of $2.5 million speaks directly to the power of this generous community. Together, we are raising funds to propel research and care forward, and also raising awareness to bring more people into the fight for a future free from ALS.”

Dutch Bros was founded by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in 1992. Dane passed away in 2009 from ALS.

Community members who missed the 18th annual Drink One for Dane can still support ALS research by donating directly to the MDA.

