Kitten found in ODF bulldozer

Grants Pass, Ore. – An Oregon Department of Forestry worker who heard meowing coming from inside his bulldozer discovered a kitten hidden inside the equipment Thursday morning.
According to an ODF Southwest Oregon District spokesperson, the bulldozer operator had just returned Grants Pass headquarters when he heard what sounded like a cat.
He began inspecting the dozer and was eventually able to spot the eyes of a tiny kitten.
Apparently the timid kitten didn’t want to come out, even when offered food. So the dozer had to be partially dismantled to reach the animal.
After it was rescued, the kitten was given some water and is now in good spirits and playing with ODF dispatchers, one of which has agreed to take the kitten home.
Even though the little feline has a home, she still doesn’t have a name.
ODF is asking for your help naming the cat. Let them know what you think on their Facebook page.