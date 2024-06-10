Klamath Community College offers drone technology course for first time

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Students attending Klamath Community College will soon have the option to enroll in a drone technology course.

The course, titled Small Unmanned Aerial Systems Flight Technology I, is made possible by a partnership between KCC’s agriculture program and Digital Media Design and Geographic Information System.

Students will learn Small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS) manual flight skills as well as materials relevant to the FAA Remote Pilot certification exam. It will also be paired with an optional lab where students will use a simulator drone.

KCC says the course is designed students to gain knowledge to enter various fields of work including agriculture, digital media, environmental monitoring and law enforcement.

The course is set to debut this fall.

