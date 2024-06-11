Annual drift boat training kicks off on the Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. — The annual drift boat operations training course starts June 10 on the Rogue River.

13 agencies of Marine Law Enforcement from around the state will be participating.

They will be perfecting their drift boating operation techniques with hands-on experience.

Lessons will include swimming, rescue, navigation, and more with a variety of water environments and watercrafts.

As training days progress, they will practice more difficult skills and operate on more difficult rapids.

“And throughout the course of the week they develop their self rescue techniques, which is what we’re doing today on the rogue river,” said Marine Law Enforcement Training Coordinator Eddie Persichetti with the Oregon State Marine Board. “They’re learning how to rescue themselves before they can rescue other people. And then starting tomorrow we’re going to be launching drift boats and rafts on the rogue. And they learn drift boat techniques, and everything encompasses as far as what to do and man over board drills and how to interact with guide compliances and interact with boaters. It’s going to be a great week. We love coming down here.”

The training will go on for five days and conclude on June 14.

To learn about staying safe on the water, you can visit the Oregon State Marine Board’s official website.

