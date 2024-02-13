Klamath County business discovers card skimmer on their transaction machine

MEDFORD, Ore.- A Klamath County business discovers a card skimmer on their transaction machine.

Sheriff Chris Kaber tells us deputies were alerted by a local retail business that they discovered a skimmer device after their corporate office warned them of devices like these. He says skimmers won’t stop a transaction from happening, but they record the data of the card used so someone can use it for criminal purposes. These skimmer devices can be put in place very quickly and they’re not very easy to discover.

“It was very hard to detect. It was a perfect fit, you wouldn’t normally see it by just looking at it, you would almost have to visually inspect it or feel it to see if it was even there,” Sheriff Kaber told NBC5.

Sheriff Kaber says, as a precaution, businesses should check their devices for skimmers as soon as possible, especially if these devices are outside like at banks and gas stations.

