Man in custody after multiple-hour standoff in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore.- Medford PD blocked off a road during a multiple-hour standoff on February 12th.

People were turned away from Temple Drive in Medford as police cars and trucks surrounded a house. Police were seen using drones above the suspected residence. Eventually, a man exited the house with his hands up and walking backwards. Police then entered the home with shields and a K9. MPD later confirmed that the suspect is in custody.

Temple Drive is now clear. Stay with NBC5 for updates on this developing story.

