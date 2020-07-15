Klamath County crash victim identified

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Police have identified the person killed in a crash east of Chiloquin.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said at about 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, first responders were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Sprague River Road near milepost 12. When they arrived, they found the crashed vehicle and the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant.
On Wednesday, the driver was publicly identified as Chiloquin resident Kenneth Lee Profitt.
An investigation determined that sometime during the previous night, Profitt’s vehicle left the roadway on a curve. It then went over an embankment, striking several trees and large rocks.
The sheriff’s office provided no further information.