Man accused of killing Dennis Day bails out of jail

MEDFORD, Ore. – The man facing numerous charges in connection with the death of former Disney Mouseketeer Dennis Day.
The 76-year-old was found dead in his Phoenix home months after he disappeared in July of 2018.
Prosecutors say handyman Daniel Burda, who was living with Day at the time he went missing, shoved the elderly man to the ground and let Day die by not taking other actions to prevent it.
Police say he then hid the body under a massive pile of clothes. The body wasn’t discovered until the next spring.
After Day’s remains were found, Daniel Burda was arrested in early July of 2019 and charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, abuse of a corpse and identity theft.
After just over a year in custody, Burda posted bail and was released on July 15, 2020. That’s according to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office. Bail was reportedly set at $100,000. Details of Burda’s release agreement were not immediately available.
Burda’s trial is not expected to take place until sometime next year.