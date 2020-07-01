Klamath County reports COVID-19 death

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Klamath County is reporting its first death from COVID-19.
Klamath County Public Health said a woman in her 70s died from COVID-19 on Tuesday, June 30.
“This is a sad day for our community. We must all remember that this individual has a family and friends who need privacy to mourn. With international attention often focused on the number of deaths worldwide, it would be easy to see this milestone as a mere statistic,” said KCPH Director Jennifer Little. “However, this person was a member of our community. Public Health and all Klamath County government would like to express sincere condolences to the family and other loved ones grieving at this time.”
This is the second coronavirus-related death in southern Oregon. The first was an 81-year-old Josephine County man.
As of the morning of July 1, there were 122 recorded COVID-19 infections in Klamath County.
8,656 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Oregon so far with over 200 deaths.