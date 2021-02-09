Klamath County’s COVID risk level to be lowered

SALEM, Ore. – Ten Oregon counties, including one in Southern Oregon, were able to make it off the state’s “extreme risk” category for COVID-19.
On Tuesday, February 9, Governor Kate Brown announced 12 counties improved in risk level, with 10 of those improving from extreme risk for the first time since November. One of those counties is Klamath County. The changes are effective on February 12.
Coos, Jackson, and Josephine County will remain at the extreme risk level for now.
A complete list of counties and their associated risk levels is available here.