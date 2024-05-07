Ashland Independent Film Fest Exec. Dir. Jim Fredericks on Upcoming Gallery

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Ashland Independent Film Festival is opening a new exhibition at The Gallery @ AIFF in Ashland.

AIFF Executive Director Jim Fredericks joined anchor Natalie Sirna on Sunrise this morning to talk about the opening reception, what the Gallery will hold, and AIFF as a whole.

The exhibition, called MISE-EN-SCÈNE, is a contemporary exhibition featuring documented digital performance art, iPhone photography, digital art, and time-based media from local artists Beca Blake and Dave Leibowitz.

The opening reception is this Friday, May 10, from 6pm to 8pm. The Gallery @ AIFF is located at the AIFF Film Center, 389 E. Main St. in Ashland.

The Ashland Independent Film Festival is returning later this year. It is scheduled for October 3-6, and tickets or sponsorships are available on its website.

For more information, watch the full interview above or visit www.ashlandfilm.org.

