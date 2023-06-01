Klamath Falls and North Bend receiving grants for building restorations

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.– The Klamath Falls Downtown Association is getting over $140,000 to renovate a building that has been partially empty for the last 40 years.

The top two floors of the International Order of Odd Fellows building, has been empty for the past four decades.

The KFDA said this grant brings them one step closer to restoring the building.

The money will be used to restore and replace windows in the 120 year-old building on Main Street in downtown Klamath Falls.

KFDA’s Kendall Bell said, “what it’s going to do is not only help the aesthetics of this old building but also help preserve it because the integrity is compromised when the windows are no longer functioning or functioning correctly.”

The City of North Bend also received a ‘Main Street Revitalization Grant’.

The city was awarded $200,000 to purchase and renovate the Bay Cleaners Building downtown.

The city said it plans to turn the building into a tortilleria business that will employ 10 people.

