Josephine Co. commissioners approve ODOT project on Highway 199

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – On Wednesday, Josephine County commissioners approved ODOT’s plan to improve safety on Highway 199.

The county will work with ODOT to widen the road, add more turn outs and turn lanes.

It passed in a second reading and therefore became official at Wednesday’s commissioners meeting.

ODOT previously told us it’s important to make changes to Highway 199 as it’s prone to serious crashes.

“Redwood Highway has a history of crashes,” ODOT spokesperson Gary Leaming said. “We have about the same crash history on some of our other highways in southern Oregon. But Redwood Highway crashes are much more severe and we see fatalities and see lives changes because of these crashes.”

Leaming said other safety improvements have been added to Redwood Highway.

In recent years, a safety corridor from Kerby to Cave Junction was established.

This means more OSP officers are staffed in this area and fines are doubled.

Coming this summer, from Cave Junction to the California border, there will be new pavement and rumple strips will be added in the center and on the shoulders.

Speed feedback signs will also be put in.

