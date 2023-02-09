Klamath Falls’ Ella Redkey Pool reaches capital campaign goal

\KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Ella Redkey Pool in Klamath Falls reached its fundraising goals.

“Friends of Ella Redkey Pool” and community supporters were able to raise over $150,000 to fund upgrades and improvements.

They include creating an ADA walkway, enlarging the existing plaza, replacing the waterslide, and improving locker rooms.

The City of Klamath Falls said, “The tremendous support provided by the community has made the proposed projects possible, from members to visitors and donors for which Ella Redkey Pool Staff and the Friends of Ella Redkey Pool extend their thanks and gratitude.”

If you’d like to find out more, visit http://www.EllaRedkeyPool.com