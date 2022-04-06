Klamath Falls high school set to host S.T.E.M event

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A local high school is hosting an event that encourages kids to engage in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

This weekend, Henley High School in Klamath Falls will hold the KidWind Challenge Regional Competition, featuring 52 teams competing to qualify for nationals in San Antonio, Texas.

The event, which includes a VEX Robotics exhibition, will be open to the public between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.

There will also be displays of Oregon Tech’s Formula SAE and Baja cars.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/36XA6JG

 

