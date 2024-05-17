Klamath Falls man dead after his motorcycle hit a log truck head on

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man is dead after his motorcycle collided head on with a log truck Wednesday morning.

Oregon State Police says it happened after 10 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 66 near milepost 11, east of Ashland.

OSP’s preliminary investigation indicates 66-year-old George Henry Macomber of Klamath Falls crossed the double yellow line into the eastbound land for unknown reasons and struck a log truck head on.

Macomber was declared dead at the hospital. The driver of the log truck was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

