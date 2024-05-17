Providence Medford Medical Center provides update on ONA bargaining talks

MEDFORD, Ore. – Providence Medford Medical Center is sharing an update on its 11th bargaining session with representatives of the Oregon Nurses Association or ONA.

This comes after nurses represented by the ONA held an informational picket outside Providence Medford Medical Center after being unable to reach an agreement earlier this month.

The statement comes from Providence Medford Chief Nursing Officer, Kate Kitchell.

Providence Medford is serious about offering market-competitive wages. To that end, Providence Medford today provided a wage proposal that includes an average increase of 22.76% for our nurses in the first year. That would work out to raises between $10.39 and $12.92 an hour. That means a second year nurse working full time would make more than $100,000 a year and that’s before any shift differentials or bonuses.

Kitchell adds the team is eager to hear ONA’s response and hopes to find an agreement on a contract for its nurses.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.