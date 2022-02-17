Klamath Falls police arrest armed robbery suspect

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – An armed robbery suspect was arrested in Klamath Falls.

Police said on the evening of February 15, 29-year-old Austin James Carpenter robbed Mexico Video Market on East Main Street after pointing what appeared to be a gun at store employees.

Carpenter was arrested the next day after a short standoff at his home on Madison Street.

The Klamath Falls Police Department said a search of Carpenter’s home revealed evidence related to the robbery and additional stolen items from several burglaries, smash-and-grab thefts, vehicle break-ins, and identity theft cases.

Carpenter was lodged in the Klamath County Jail on numerous charges including robbery, burglary, and theft.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the police department’s anonymous tip line at 541-883-5334.