Klamath Falls robbery suspect arrested at Rogue Federal Credit Union

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath Falls Police Department says a 50-year-old man was arrested after trying to rob the Rogue Federal Credit Union Tuesday morning.

According to police, Shawn D. Boggs, 50 of Klamath Falls, entered the bank around 9:45 a.m. and demanded $6 thousand. Boggs told staff he had a gun and a bomb on him and made movements in his sweater like he had something in his pocket.

Police arrived and were able to secure the outside of the bank while Boggs was still inside. Police say he tried to leave through the back exit with one of the employees where he was confronted by officers.

Boggs gave the stolen money to the employee and was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators say Boggs didn’t have a gun or explosives on his person or in his vehicle when he was arrested.

Boggs was booked into Klamath County Jail for robbery and theft charges.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.