Police presence at Ashland High following non-credible threat to campus

Posted by Taylar Ansures November 14, 2023

ASHLAND, Ore. – The City of Ashland says Ashland High School is all cleared after reports of a potential threat was reported Tuesday.

Ashland High School was placed under SECURE status between 2:10 and 2:40 p.m.  Ashland Police Department determined the threat to be non-credible, but remain on campus as a precaution.

School operations returned to normal after the SECURE status was lifted.

According to a press release, regional schools and agencies have received an increase of threats over the past week.  This threat was consistent with others, determined to be a “prank” or “hoax.”

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Taylar Ansures
View More Posts
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Producer/Reporter
Skip to content