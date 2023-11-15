Police presence at Ashland High following non-credible threat to campus

ASHLAND, Ore. – The City of Ashland says Ashland High School is all cleared after reports of a potential threat was reported Tuesday.

Ashland High School was placed under SECURE status between 2:10 and 2:40 p.m. Ashland Police Department determined the threat to be non-credible, but remain on campus as a precaution.

School operations returned to normal after the SECURE status was lifted.

According to a press release, regional schools and agencies have received an increase of threats over the past week. This threat was consistent with others, determined to be a “prank” or “hoax.”

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.