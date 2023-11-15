FBI Portland Division encouraging Oregonians to report hate crimes

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Portland Division of the FBI is encouraging Oregonians to report hate crimes.

According to the FBI’s 2022 Hate Crimes Report, 60% of hate crimes in Oregon were race related. The majority of the time, black citizens were targeted.

The report also listed that religion was the motivator 10% of the time and Jewish citizens were targeted most frequently. Along with that, 18% of reported Oregon incidents were motivated by sexual orientation.

Since hate crimes are the highest priority of the FBI’s Civil Rights Program, billboards encouraging people to report hate and bias are being put up in four locations in Medford. They’re also being put up in other areas like Eugene and Corvallis along. Posters can also be found at Portland International Airport.

The FBI is encouraging anyone to report hate or bias by calling 1-800-call-fbi or by going to their tip website here.

