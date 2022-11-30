Klamath Falls robbery suspects arrested

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Two suspects were arrested after a string of robberies in Klamath County.

The Klamath Falls Police Department said the robberies happened between November 22 and November 28 at several Klamath Falls businesses.

All of the robberies involved a white male suspect wearing similar clothing who demanded money from employees once he entered the businesses, KFPD said.

According to investigators, the suspect left three businesses with a large amount of cash. In the other two incidents, he fled the scene after employees threatened to defend themselves or call police.

On November 29, police arrested two people in connection with the robberies. They were identified as 27-year-old Samuel J. McConathy and 25-year-old Geoffrey W. McKay.

Both suspects were lodged in the Klamath County Jail for numerous charges, including robbery and attempted theft.

Anyone with further information about the robberies is urged to call the Klamath Falls Police Deparment.